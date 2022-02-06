US Bancorp DE Sells 432 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,834 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $13,713,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,360,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

STL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

