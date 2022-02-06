US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.88. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

Several analysts have commented on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.