US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 16,113 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

