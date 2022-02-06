Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 69.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $1,537,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 101.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $129.81 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.