Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

U stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total transaction of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock worth $277,713,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $1,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 428.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unity Software by 370.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 181,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

