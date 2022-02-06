Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten Sells 2,080 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.07. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.