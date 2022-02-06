United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $251.00 at Bank of America

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $236.00 to $251.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

UPS opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,783,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

