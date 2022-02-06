UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

UNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. UniFirst has a one year low of $179.55 and a one year high of $258.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.96 and its 200 day moving average is $208.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after acquiring an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 194,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.