Unibright (UBT) Market Cap Hits $146.11 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $146.11 million and $1.18 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unibright Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

