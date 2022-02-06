Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UA. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

In other news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,875 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Under Armour by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Under Armour by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

