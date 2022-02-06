Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Raised by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 4.0% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $365.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

