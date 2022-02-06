UBS Group Lowers Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target to CHF 4,050

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,088.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $80.94 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

