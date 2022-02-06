UBS Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €16.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.31) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.30) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.42 ($16.20).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.