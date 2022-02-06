Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

UBSFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($69.66) to €55.00 ($61.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.35) to €43.50 ($48.88) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

