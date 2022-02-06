Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $232.06 and last traded at $249.62, with a volume of 2368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.45.

The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.65). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,453,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

About Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.