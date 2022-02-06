Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

