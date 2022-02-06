Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWST opened at $59.50 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $182.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $39,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,291 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

