Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $35.56 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.