Tudor Pickering & Holt Cuts Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target lowered by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NPI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.48.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI opened at C$35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 92.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.