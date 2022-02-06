Tudor Pickering Downgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Hold

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $28.72 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

