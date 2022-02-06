Truist Financial Comments on Unum Group’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.