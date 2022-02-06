Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.11 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

