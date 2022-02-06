Trexquant Investment LP Takes $954,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 403,251 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

