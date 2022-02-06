Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 647,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,960,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in US Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

USFD opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

