Trexquant Investment LP Invests $916,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after buying an additional 313,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,217,000 after buying an additional 391,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,254,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,544,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RRC opened at $20.38 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

