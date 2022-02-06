Trexquant Investment LP Invests $885,000 in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 712.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 266,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $27,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $2,570,288 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.