Trexquant Investment LP Buys 5,258 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 226.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $131.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

