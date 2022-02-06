TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Boosted by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $120,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $40,287,435. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $619.63 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $616.79 and a 200-day moving average of $624.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.50.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.