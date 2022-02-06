Traders Buy High Volume of FS KKR Capital Call Options (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 15,486 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,060% compared to the typical volume of 717 call options.

In related news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

