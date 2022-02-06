Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.01). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 293,435,293 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £9.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

