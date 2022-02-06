ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and accessories to the building industry. Its product segment consists of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The company offers bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, miter saw stands, pouches and cliptech tool belts. Its brand name includes TOUGHBUILT(R). ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is based in Lake Forest, United States. “

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $37.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.62.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Panosian acquired 263,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,078.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 44.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.