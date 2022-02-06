Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,647 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.66% of Titan Machinery worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

TITN opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

