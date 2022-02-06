TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Purchased by Jetstream Capital LLC

Jetstream Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. TimkenSteel accounts for approximately 5.8% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jetstream Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of TimkenSteel worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE TMST opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $669.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

