Tiger Pacific Capital LP Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP decreased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,158,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715,979 shares during the period. iQIYI comprises 3.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 0.28% of iQIYI worth $17,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in iQIYI by 144.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

