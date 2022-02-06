The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,535,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,709 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Toro worth $243,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

