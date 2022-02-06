The Sandbox Price Hits $4.57 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $4.23 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00011009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00062648 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00333144 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,054,385 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

