The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Assurant worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

