The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,402,000 after acquiring an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after acquiring an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in American Financial Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 617,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,881 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

