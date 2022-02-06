The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

NYSE:HIG traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.52. 3,954,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

