The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $146.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.80.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:THG opened at $140.85 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $112.82 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

