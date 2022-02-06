The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAIN stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

