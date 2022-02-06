The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

