The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$153.00” Price Target for T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $120.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

