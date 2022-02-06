The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Neutral

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $62.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC opened at $43.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.