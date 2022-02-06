The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,180 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,303,000 after acquiring an additional 126,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,958. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.55 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.89.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.19.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

