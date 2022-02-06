The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Clorox by 59.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.14. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

