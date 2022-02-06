The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Clorox worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average of $169.14. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

