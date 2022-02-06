The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,819 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Chemours worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chemours by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NYSE CC opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

