The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) to announce $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $16.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of WTER traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,167. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

