Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $35,000. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 270.5% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,216,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,901,000 after purchasing an additional 187,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.67. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

